Month-long overnight resurfacing works planned for Crowland may be a bit "noisy" admits council

A road closure will also be in place at certain times

A road resurfacing scheme across two roads in Crowland will begin later this month – with the council warning the works may be a bit “noisy”.

The month-long scheme, which aims to address “surface issues”, will see workmen on site from 7.30am-5pm, and through the night – from 8pm-6am.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said “the crew will need to use equipment that can be noisy,” but add they “will do everything possible to keep disruption to a minimum”.

West Street in Crowland

The works, which begin on Monday, April 28, will be carried out at West Street, South Street to West Bank and Hall Street/East Street, Crowland – just north of Ambury Gardens to South Street.

They are scheduled to be complete by Monday, June 2 which will include five working days and 19 working nights.

The spokesperson continued: “As is the nature of putting a new road surface down, there will be times when the road itself can’t be used and that will mean a closure and diversions using like-for-like roads in place. This can’t be avoided and has to happen for the safety of road users and the on-site team.

“At all other times, the works will be carried out under Stop-and-Go traffic control. Our crew on site will be on hand to help where possible. Localised traffic signs will advise in advance of which system will be used as the schemes progress.”

The roadworks area is marked in blue.

The signed diversion route will be:

• West Street Closure is: West Street/B1040 East Street/B1040 Hall Street/B1166 Kemp Street/B1166 West Bank/West Street and vice versa.

• Hall Street Closure is: B1040 East Street/B1040 Hall Street/B1166 Postland Road/C724 James Road/B1040 Thorney Road/B1040 South Street/B1040 East Street and vice versa.

The council spokesperson added: “All of the equipment used for nightworks are fitted with noise suppressants and the on-site workers will only use the machines for the minimal amount of time. All machines will be switched off when not in use, too.

“Also, where night working is happening, we will do our utmost to carry out the noisiest elements of the works as early in each shift as possible.”