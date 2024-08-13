Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Showpiece summer exhibition has welcomed thousands of visitors since opening last month

Organisers of the Monsters of the Sea exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral have heralded the event an ‘unprecedented success.’

The showpiece summer exhibition has made a big splash with visitors, welcoming more than 15,000 attendees since opening on July 15.

"We are thrilled to see such a tremendous response to Monsters of the Sea,” said Alex Carton, Peterborough Cathedral’s head of education and learning.

Monsters of the Sea features an assortment of captivating displays, from life-sized animatronic models of ancient marine predators to interactive exhibits showcasing the mysteries of the deep.

The aim of the engaging exhibition has been to educate and inspire visitors in equal measure, highlighting the wonders of marine life while asserting the importance of ocean conservation.

The exhibition has been particularly popular with families, offering a tantalising combination of fun and learning – and cool sea monsters – to enjoy throughout the school holidays.

Organisers say children have been wowed by the interactive models and activities, while adults have been impressed by the rich historical and scientific elements.

Alex said she has been pleased to see so many youngsters enjoying the sights and sounds of the murky deep over the past four weeks.

“It is heartening to witness the joy and curiosity it has sparked in so many young visitors,” she observed.

The popularity of the exhibition highlights the multifaceted role Peterborough Cathedral plays in the city.

Indeed, to Alex and her fellow organisers, events of this kind reassert just how vital the Cathedral can be as both an educational venue and a hub for communal engagement..

“This exhibition not only highlights the marvels of the ocean,” she shared, “but also reinforces the Cathedral's role as a centre for learning and community involvement."

Of course, the landmark exhibition still has three weeks left to run.

Dean of Peterborough Cathedral, Chris Dalliston, is urging anyone who has yet to visit to come and enjoy the “wonders of marine history” while they still can.

“We invite guests to join us in exploring this extraordinary world and to be inspired by the majesty of creation,” he said.

Monsters of the Deep will run at Peterborough Cathedral until September 1.Tickets are available at the Cathedral entrance or online via www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk