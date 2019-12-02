Model railway exhibition ruined by vandals restored for Peterborough show

A model railway exhibition which was ruined by vandals has been restored for a show in Peterborough.

The Market Deeping Model Railway Club saw its displays destroyed by four youths after a drunken, early morning rampage on May 18 this year, ruining years of hard work.

Woodcroft

RELATED: Schoolboys who destroyed Stamford model railway worth £30,000 ordered to pay £500 compensation

The 16-year-old youths, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and who were ordered to pay compensation after admitting the vandalism in court, had decided to play football in the gym at the Stamford Welland Academy and continued their game despite displays being destroyed.

One of the layouts which was badly damaged was Woodcroft which has now been successfully repaired and will go on display at the National Festival of Railway Modelling.

The show, which is supported by Market Deeping Model Railway Club and Nene Valley Railway, is returning to the East of England Arena and Events Centre for the 12th consecutive year this weekend (December 7 and 8).

The organisers said: “Last year the Market Deeping Model Railway Club exhibition at the Welland Academy, Stamford, was mindlessly vandalised. It was one of the worst acts of vandalism our hobby has ever seen and for the club, a heart-breaking event that saw layouts that had been worked on for years completely destroyed.

“Almost from day one club members rolled their sleeves up and started repairing things. Woodcroft, one of the club’s exhibition layouts, was badly damaged but we are pleased to announce that the layout has been successfully repaired and will be displayed at the Peterborough model railway show.”

For more information on the show, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Peterborough Telegraph.