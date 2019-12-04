Missing Stamford teenager found ‘safe and well’

Police have found a teenager from Stamford who had gone missing.

Jenson Lewis (15) had not been seen since leaving his home on Monday morning, prompting several police appeals to find him.

Jenson Lewis

Last night, Lincolnshire Police sent up a drone to help with its search and asked land owners to check their outbuildings.

This morning (Wednesday) police confirmed that Jenson has been found.

In a short statement, the force said: “Jenson Lewis has been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”