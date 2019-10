A man who went missing in Peterborough has been seen “alive and well locally”.

Police put out an appeal to find Alexandr Gumeniuc after he was not seen for more than a week after leaving his home in Westwood to get food at a local kebab shop.

Alexandr Gumeniuc

However, a police spokesperson said today that Alexandr has been seen “alive and well locally” and that the appeal has ended.