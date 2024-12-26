Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New owner says: “We saw Milo’s story we felt we needed to get him and show him the love he’d missed out on for so long. His story tore me apart.”

A limping puppy with a fractured leg who was covered in scald burns was in a pitiful state when he was rescued in Norfolk just weeks after Christmas. But now, he’s the picture of health and happiness - thanks to the RSPCA and his new loving owners in Wisbech.

RSPCA Inspector Emily Astilberry was called to a veterinary surgery in Norwich on 12 January 2024 after a six-month-old Staffie cross called Milo was brought in with suspicious injuries.

“Milo was obviously in a huge amount of pain"

Milo has made a good recovery - and enjoys walks on Sandringham Estate

She said: “Milo was friendly but nervous. He wanted fuss but was unsure about approaching me at first. I could see immediately that he was underweight, he was limping on his back right leg and he was covered in sores that were open and infected, oozing a smelly discharge.

“The sores started at his left ear, which was open, red, crusty and looked extremely painful. They tracked down over the back of his neck and all the way down his back, ending a few inches above the base of his tail.

“Milo was obviously in a huge amount of pain. I could see that he was struggling to settle and that his skin was twitching. When anyone tried to touch him anywhere over his head or back, he would cry out in pain and as the wounds were so extensive, this made it difficult to have any physical contact with him at all.”

The vet said it reminded them of dogs they’d treated before in South Africa in which they’d had ‘boiled water tipped over them’.

Vets found Milo was covered in sores that were ‘crusting’ and filled with pus. In a witness statement, the vet said he was ‘underweight and extremely scared’. The statement added that he had ‘extensive wounds’ which ‘due to the severity and the stage of infection of the lesions, it was clear that had not been properly looked at or looked after’.

Milo was taken into the vets by a member of the public who’d been contacted by a relative’s friend to say her dog was really sick and needed help. She’d gone to see Milo and convinced the owner to let her take him straight to the vet, but they asked her to lie about where Milo had come from so she initially said she’d found him wandering in the road - later admitting to the RSPCA officer what had actually happened.

Milo spent four months with the dedicated team at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre, in Cambridgeshire

The owner signed Milo over so, once he’d recovered from his injuries, he could be rehomed. He spent four months with the dedicated team at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre, in Cambridgeshire, before being adopted by John and Ann Crane, from Wisbech.

The RSPCA has released details of Milos’ rescue and rehabilitation as part of its Join The Christmas Rescue campaign which calls on the public to make donations to help save other animals in need this winter.

The retired couple had been looking for a companion for their 16-month-old Labrador Molly and fell in love with him after reading about his story. They brought him home on 1 May.

“He’s settled in really well, he’s an absolute nutcase!”

John said: “I spent over a month looking for the right dog and when we saw Milo’s story we felt we needed to get him and show him the love he’d missed out on for so long. His story tore me apart.

“He’s settled in really well, he’s an absolute nutcase! He’s only a little boy but he’s very strong and pulls like a tank - he must be feeling better!

“We walk a lot at the Sandringham Estate, which is lovely, and when we go out Molly and Milo are glued at the hip. We also take them to off-lead dog fields, and they go ballistic! If he gets tired on his leg then he just runs on three! It doesn’t slow him down.”

While he’s recovered from his injuries he does have some scars.

John said: “We still treat the sores on his back but the fur is growing back now. He still has scars on his head and ear which we clean and put cream on. And we got him a special suncream to make sure he doesn’t burn during the summer, especially on his scars.

“We take him to the groomer with Molly and his coat is extra soft now - and all his spots are starting to show on his coat!”