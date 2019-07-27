Michael (84) is on a marathon mission

An 84-year-old great grandfather is planning on completing two marathons and walking from Lands End to John O’Groats - via the top of Britain’s tallest mountain - in the space of a year, before he gets ‘too old’.

Michael Russell, from Bardney in Orton, has set his sights on finishing the Greek Marathon, the London Marathon and the length of the country trek - taking in the summit of Ben Nevis - before his 85th birthday next year

He even hopes to complete the Thames Path challenge - which is 100km long, during his year long efforts.

But he is looking for a companion to run the events with.

Michael, who fits in training runs in between walking his dog and working to keep the Ortons clean of litter and graffiti, said: “I’ve done the London Marathon 13 times before.

“The last time I did it was five years ago, when I really struggled because of a problem with my appendix.

“I’ve been trying to get a space again since then, but with no luck.

“I think the qualifying time for my age group of five and a half hours is well within reach.

“In the winter I slipped on some ice and broke my arm, so I am gradually starting my training now. It takes me about three months to get ready for a marathon.

“I think I am fit enough to do it, and I have enough experience.

“I’d like someone to join me to keep me company on the runs.”

The Greek Marathon is said to take place on the mythical first ever marathon course, between Athens and the town of Marathon, and is held in November.

Former RAF photographer Michael, who has been a member of Stamford Harriers, Bushfield Joggers and Yaxley Runners in the past, said: “I know it is a little bit hilly, and people have taken more than eight hours to finish it in the past. I think I can go quicker than that.

“I was in the RAF, and we did plenty of marching, and I have done plenty of marathons.

“I think I have enough miles in my legs.

“It would take a few days to do the Lands End to John O’Groats walk and run, but I want to be able to do it before I pack up running.

“There are people who run marathons like this who are older than me. It is a challenge. You have to train for it.

“I’m increasing my runs from about three miles, and hope to be doing 20 miles before the runs.

“The Greek Marathon is in November, so I’ve got about three months to get myself ready for it.

“My wife, Janet, wants me to stop.

“My family worry after the last London Marathon but they are supporting me.”

Anyone who wishes to accompany Michael on the runs should email michael.russell70@ntlworld.com for more information.