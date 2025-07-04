'Meows' about that then? Tesco bingo fun raises £1,000 for Peterborough Cat Rescue

A Peterborough cat charity has been boosted by a Tesco donation – at a crucial time when it is dealing with an influx of kittens.

Tesco Hampton Extra handed over £1000 to Peterborough Cat Rescue after raising the money through monthly prize bingos.

Sharron Toms, who is the Community Champion at the Serpentine Green store, said: “Well, it took a long time – but we've done it. We held a monthly prize bingo at our community room over several months to hit the target, supported by the local community.”

Speaking about the charity, she added: “The ladies work so hard behind the scenes and it was an absolute pleasure to hand the money over.

Tesco Community Champion Sharron Toms, left, pictured with Jo Underwood from Peterborough Cat Rescue.

"As an added bonus I got to hold a kitten, which was so small, homeless and needing help, but in good hands now.”

Peterborough Cat Rescue is an entirely volunteer-led charity dedicated to rescuing cats and promoting the importance of neutering your pet. They are currently appealing for fosterers to help them cope with the large number of cats in their care.

Jo Underwood, from Peterborough Cat Rescue commented: “A massive thank to you Sharron and Tesco for raising £1000.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time for us as we are well into the throws of kitten season.

"Our vet bills rocket at this time of year as sick kittens are abandoned. Our highest vet bills were in excess of £17,000 in one month alone last year.”

To support Peterborough Cat Rescue, or to find out more about the work they do, head on over to their Facebook page.