Meet the producer of The Penguin Lessons at Peterborough's Showcase

See a special screening of The Penguin Lessons at Peterborough's Showcase de Lux

Producer Rory Aitken will share behind-the-scenes stories from the making of his heart-warming film The Penguin Lessons at Peterborough’s Showcase de Lux – his local cinema.

The special screening of the film, starring Steve Coogan, at 7.45pm on Friday (April 18) comes with an exclusive introduction from Rory, offering insights into the making of the film, from working with penguins on set, to bringing this real-life story to the big screen.

The Penguin Lessons follows English teacher Tom Michell, who rescues a penguin in 1970s Argentina, resulting in an unlikely friendship that changes his life.

Based on Tom’s heart-warming memoir, the film blends humour, humanity and stunning scenery to retell a story that captured hearts around the world.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “The Penguin Lessons is a feel-good story that audiences will connect with. We’re thrilled to welcome Rory to Showcase Cinema de Lux Peterborough to share his personal insight into the making of the film.

“It’s a rare opportunity to go behind the scenes and experience the film in a meaningful way, and we can’t wait to welcome our customers to this special event.”

Rory, who lives nearby at Elton Hall, added: “I’m really thrilled that Showcase and Lionsgate have given me the opportunity to introduce The Penguin Lessons at my local cinema on the opening night.

"It’s wonderful to see so much local support for the film, and for the cinema-going experience, which is so special.”

Tickets are available now online at www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/the-penguin-lessons.