Meet Mario, Obi, Timon & Pumba: 28 cats at Wood Green Animal Charity looking for a new home

A Cambridgeshire animal charity is looking for new homes for nearly 30 delightful pet cats.
Wood Green Animal Charity has a number of moggies looking for new families to look after them.
For more information about any of the cats, visit https://woodgreen.org.uk/
1. Natasha
Natasha is a nine-year-old female cat who can live with other small pets - but is not suitable for families with dogs or other cats. She is looking for a quiet home where she can feel safe. She would be best suited to live in an adults only household. Photo: Wood Green
2. Mitzy
Mitzy is a nine-year-old female Domestic Short Hair. She could live with a cat friendly dog and other small pets - but not other cats. Mitzy can live with children of any age, though she will need places to hide away from them if she wants, and the children will need to understand when to leave her alone. Photo: Wood Green
3. Shadow
Shadow is a male Domestic Short Hair who is 10 years and nine months old. He is not suitable for homes with other pets, and enjoys his own independence - he would like to find a patient family, who will allow him time and space when he likes it and will also be well prepared to give him attention and have a chat with him whenever he wants. Photo: Wood Green
4. Falcon
Falcon is a nine-year-old female cat. She can live with other pets including cats and dogs, and would be okay to live with children aged 13+ years, as long as they are quiet and understanding of Falcon's needs, and that they don't try to handle Falcon when she is still settling or approach her when she wants to be left alone. Photo: Wood Green