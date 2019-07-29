Mayor to open new Aldi supermarket in Peterborough

Have your say

The Mayor of Peterborough is to open the city’s new Aldi supermarket later this week.

Cllr Gul Nawaz will cut a ribbon to officially open the store in Maskew Avenue on Thursday.

The opening ceremony takes place from 7.30am until 8.30am.

The new Aldi will open its doors at 8am.

Exclusive offers will run throughout the opening day and the first 30 customers through the door will receive a complimentary bag of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range.

The store will be open Monday to Saturday between 8am and 10pm and on Sundays between 10am and 4pm.

