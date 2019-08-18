Market Deeping woman’s wheelchair plea

A woman who has been left housebound after contracting a serious health condition has said she has been humbled after hundreds of pounds has been raised to buy her a new wheelchair.

Hannah Gosling used to enjoy an independent life before she fell ill with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), which causes tiredness, pain and other health problems.

Now she has been left housebound she struggles to even walk around the house.

But 30-year-old Hannah, from Market Deeping, has been determined not to lose her independence, and set up an online crowdfunding page to buy a new wheelchair.

The page has already raised more than £300, and Hannah said: “The response on my gofundme has been really touching, some people have donated directly as well. The out pouring of love and support left me stunned. It took a lot of pride swallowing to create the page, but while I haven’t given up, I need to create a better quality of life until I find my answer.”

Hannah, who previously lived in the USA, initially started suffering from symptoms in 2013, but was not diagnosed for several years.

She said: “I first started noticing something was wrong at the beginning of 2013. I went to the doctor almost immediately where I was diagnosed with depression/anxiety and given a prescription accordingly. I went back to several different doctors as nothing was helping. They kept telling me I was depressed.

“In 2015 I was visiting my family here in the UK for Christmas and fainted twice on Christmas Eve in the space of about 10 minutes, I had fainted in the past but never just sitting there.

Hannah was referred to heart specialists before eventually being diagnosed with CFS in 2018, when she had moved back to the UK.

There is currently no treatment or cure, but Hannah said: “Life is really hard now, I went from a super independent person that was outside most of the time being active, to house bound, sometimes bed bound.

“I can just about manage to walk around my home, but this varies, I can sit and rest whenever I need to when I’m able to get around. I cannot go for walks anymore though, thankfully the Deepings Men’s Group loaned a wheelchair, and my family take me out when I can handle it.”

