Man given emergency first aid at Peterborough pedestrian crossing

Emergency services are giving a man first aid following an incident on a busy pedestrian crossing in Peterborough city centre.

Police and ambulance are at the scene at the crossing on Bourges Boulevard near Rivergate.

The air ambulance has also landed near-by.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 10.08am today (14 August) with reports of a medical episode on Bridge Street, Peterborough.

“Police and ambulance crews are at the scene.”

One eye witness said the paramedics were attempting to resuscitate the man.

