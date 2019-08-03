Madelynn’s tropical challenge to help charity

A teenager held a tropical fun day to raise money for charity as she competed for the title of Miss Teen Great Britain.

Madelynn Yerrell recently won the title of Miss Teen Peterborough, and will represent her home city in the nation finals in October.

She organised a fun day at the Black Bull in Whittlesey to raise money for charity Together for Short Lives. The charity helps support children who have life threatening and life limiting conditions.

The event saw Madelynn organise a range of tropical themed activities for children and their parents, while trying to raise as much money as possible.

She said that she would be organising more events to support the charity in the future.