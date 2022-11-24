It promises to be a stunning experience for all the family and the perfect start to the Christmas season.

Following their acclaimed son et lumière performance at Peterborough Cathedral last November, Luxmuralis will be bringing their art projection The Beginning to the Cathedral from Wednesday 23rd to Saturday 26th November 2022.

This sequel to The Angels are Coming has once again transformed the west front and nave of Peterborough Cathedral with light.

The show is based around the nativity story and timed to coincide with the start of the advent season.

The audience first of all see a colourful light projection onto the outside of the Cathedral, accompanied by music composed by David Harper, then they enter the medieval building to experience an immersive light and sound installation, this time inspired by the fragility and beauty of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Artistic director of Luxmuralis, Peter Walker, said: “We are delighted to return to the Cathedral and present this new adapted work this Christmas.

"The Peterborough audience is fantastic and the city comes alive during advent.

"We look forward to working again with the Cathedral team and seeing individuals and families return and enjoy this uplifting light show and beautiful music.”

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough said: “I know how much visitors enjoyed the light show from Luxmuralis last year. Advent and Christmas are always very special times at Peterborough Cathedral and this will be a wonderful way to be reminded of the nativity story in a fresh and exciting way as we begin our Christmas preparations.”

Ticket prices for the light show have been frozen at last year’s levels for Thursday evening, with a small rise for the Friday and Saturday evenings. Entry to the show is by timed ticket and early booking is advised.

The tickets on Wednesday 23rd and Thursday 24th November are £7.50 adults, £6 children (U12) and £20 family (2 adults, 2 children or 1 adult, 3 children).

The tickets for Friday 25th and Saturday 26th November are £8 adults, £6.50 children (U12) and £25 family (2 adults, 2 children or 1 adult, 3 children). Tickets are not required for children under 3 years old.

1. Luxmuralis The Beginning Luxmuralis light and sound show at Peterborough Cathedral Photo: David Lowndes

2. Luxmuralis Artist Peter Walker and Composer David Harper are an artistic collaboration called 'Luxmuralis' (which means 'Light Murals'). Photo: David Lowndes

3. Luxmuralis Through Son-et- Lumiere, sculpture and sound art pieces they transform and reinterpret the sense of place and space in various locations, creatively helping members of the public to take a physical and emotional journey to identify with the subject and message of the artwork. Photo: David Lowndes

4. Luxmuralis Previous work by Luxmuralis has been seen in Germany, Italy, Minnesota in USA, and throughout the UK creating spectacular events. Photo: David Lowndes