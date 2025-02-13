Love 'Evri' After: The couple who found romance at a Peterborough delivery depot
February is a busy time of year for postal workers and delivery drivers transporting Valentine’s gifts and cards around the country.
But for Evri, the UK’s biggest dedicated parcel delivery company, it’s been credited with delivering something more significant this year.
For one couple, the company played Cupid – sparking a love story that began in the loading bays of the Peterborough depot.
Gill Abbs, a courier with more than 20 years of experience, first met Steve Taylor while loading vans side by side. Their workplace connection blossomed into a relationship, and the pair tied the knot in back in October 2023.
Mr and Mrs Taylor, who now live at Wittering, later enjoyed a blessing in sunny Portugal.
A spokesperson for Evri said: “While they don’t share the same routes, the depot often becomes their meeting point. In fact, Gill occasionally finds thoughtful surprises waiting for her there.”
“If I have to return to the depot for a second load, Steve usually leaves me a note in my cage,” she said.
“We get to spend more time together,” added Steve, who joined Evri seven years ago.
For Valentine’s Day, the couple plan to make time to celebrate, despite their busy schedules. “We [will] exchange cards and gifts before work and enjoy a romantic dinner with a glass of bubbles after,” Steve said.
Their customers often get swept up in the Valentine’s spirit too. “We sometimes hear customers excitedly say, ‘I must hide this for later,’ and it makes us smile and wonder about the surprises inside,” Gill noted.
Whether delivering chocolates, flowers or other Valentine’s surprises, Gill and Steve take pride in being part of their customer’s special moments.
"Evri played a role in our love story,” Gill reflected. “Now, we get to deliver happiness to others, one parcel at a time."