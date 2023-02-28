Put on your beer goggles, get in a quick half from the bar, and enjoy this stack of ale-soaked images of forgotten pubs from Peterborough’s drinking “heyday”

It is a sad time for Britain’s boozers. As each year passes, it seems almost inevitable that more and more pubs fall by the wayside.

Sadly, this is a phenomenon, which Peterborough’s drinking houses have not been spared.

To many Peterborians, the 1970s was the last real golden age of drinking in our fine city.

This was a time before large scale infrastructure projects changed the physical face of the city centre, and before shopping (driven by a new innovation called ‘credit’) replaced boozing as the nation’s number one leisure activity.

Long-time resident David, who relocated to Peterborough, in the late 1960s, remembers the time well.

“There were so many pubs in Peterborough in the ‘70s,” he said, “it was unbelievable.”

He recalls how places like Eastfield Road and The Triangle were so jam-packed with boozers that people would “navigate by pubs.”

Describing the 1970s as the “heyday” of pub life in Peterborough, the 69-year-old explained how “the pub was the hub of the community.”

“Every pub had a darts team, a dominoes team, a pool team,” he says. “Everybody knew everybody.”

David also remembers that, aside maybe from ten-pin bowling and going to the cinema, there was only really one thing on most people’s minds when they got paid from work each week.

“Once people had been paid on a Thursday, they were out on a Friday and Saturday,” he recalls: “everybody was in the pubs.”

We are fortunate that, unlike many other cities, we have seen a modest rise in the number of microbreweries and gastropubs opening across our region over the past few years. However, there is no doubt that Peterborough has lost much of its pub-related legacy since that 1970s heyday.

With that in mind, we – along with our good friends at Peterborough Images – thought now would be a good time to remember some of the many boozers, now sadly lost, which David and countless other Peterborians used to frequent so often, back in the day.

1 . Six Bells, Westgate The Six Bells on Westgate – complete with period police car – in the 1970s. It was briefly known as the Rat and Carrot in the 1990s before going back to its original name in 2000. A favourite with bikers and live music fans, the pub closed its doors for good in 2002 to make way for the multi-million pound re-development of North Westgate (image: Peterborough Images Archive) Photo: Peterborough Images Archive Photo Sales

2 . The Norfolk, Lincoln Road Bikers enjoying a summer 1977 beer outside The Norfolk Inn on the corner of Lincoln Road and Dogsthorpe Road which closed in 2001 (image: Peterborough Images Archive) Photo: Peterborough Images Archive Photo Sales

3 . The Greyhound, Lincoln Road The Greyhound pub on Lincoln Road, New England in the early 1970s. Although the original buildings still stands, it is now two separate grocery stores (image: Peterborough Images Archive) Photo: Peterborough Images Archive Photo Sales

4 . The Westwood, Mayors Walk The Westwood pub on Mayors Walk in the 1970s. The property was converted for commercial use around 2014 and is now home to various shops (image: Peterborough Images Archive) Photo: Peterborough Images Archive Photo Sales