Amazing vintage photos record city centre’s development from 1890s to present day

Cathedral Square – known as Market Square until the 1960s – has been the beating heart of our city for centuries.

As well as being Peterborough’s de-facto centre of trade and commerce for as long as anyone can remember, the square has acted as the population’s focal point for all manner of significant events, from proclamations, jubilees and street parties to military parades, recruitment drives and mass protests.

While the square does, thankfully, still retain an air of timeless appeal (at least, in places), there’s no doubting the old place has changed a great deal over the years. Whether that change has been for better or worse is something we can all debate ‘till the sun goes down. Thankfully, the degree and speed at which change has come to Cathedral Square has been relatively slow. For sure, if someone were from 1890 were to travel through time and magically appear in Cathedral Square in 2023, they would immediately know where they were.

While we sadly cannot travel through time to experience the change for ourselves, we can do the next best thing and wallow in some amazing photographic nostalgia, courtesy of our friends at Peterborough Images.

So why not make a cuppa, pull up a chair, and join us as we take you through a guided tour of Market/Cathedral Square through the ages. With photos sourced from every decade between the 1890s and 2020s, it’s the closest you’ll get to time travel this side of a Tardis...

1 . Market Square - 1890s A Victorian glass slide image showing Market Place in the early 1890s. The Printing Office in the background was where the Peterborough Advertiser was founded and first produced in 1854. Photo: Peterborough Images Archive Photo Sales

2 . Market Square - 1900s Horse drawn taxis lining up on a quiet Market Square in a shot that is thought to have been taken around 1905. Photo: Peterborough Images Archive Photo Sales

3 . Market Square - 1910s A lovely busy Market Square scene, taken sometime around 1913. Little did the people in this picture know that their lives would soon be changed forever by the onset of the First World War. Photo: Peterborough Images Archive Photo Sales

4 . Market Square - 1920s The busy market in its original location, contrasting with a quiet early Sunday morning. In the market’s heyday, the trading spilled out from the inadequate market square and into surrounding roads which developed as bases for particular traders. Cumbergate was the base for pigs and hides; Church Street for fish and poultry; cattle and penned sheep in Long Causeway, and the general meat traders based themselves just along Cowgate from St John’s Church. Photo: Peterborough Images Archive Photo Sales