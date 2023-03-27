Looking back… and down: aerial views of 1980s Peterborough show a time of great change

See from the air how Peterborough changed during the period of ‘The Peterborough Effect’

The 1980s was a time of great change in the UK. With traditional heavy manufacturing industries waning and new-fangled ‘service’ industries rising to replace them, this was the decade when Britain took its first tentative – and frequently very painful – steps towards becoming a truly modern country.

The eighties was a time of enormous change for Peterborough, too. Indeed, it could be argued that the face of the city, certainly in some quarters, would have been almost unrecognisable at the end of the decade to how it appeared near the beginning.

Large-scale building projects and ambitious infrastructure projects, conceived and started in the 1970s, combined with increased investment generated by the lauded ‘Peterborough Effect’ resulted in sweeping, long-lasting physical developments right across the city.

At the same time, centuries old buildings, outdated transport hubs and housing deemed no longer ‘fit for purpose’ was consigned to the history books.

Of course, the Peterborough Telegraph (or the Evening Telegraph, as was) was on hand to report on and document the most significant episodes in the city’s development.

Here are some of our own recently digitised from the 1980s archives that clearly show our modern city in its infancy.

1980s Peterborough from the air A nice aerial shot of Rivergate from 1980. The writing was on the wall for the old bus station, which would eventually make way for the Combined Court Centre.

1980s Peterborough from the air More of an elevated view than an aerial one. However, this stark shot of photo taken in 1980 clearly shows - with no fewer than five cranes in this one shot - just how much change will be afoot in the coming decade.

1980s Peterborough from the air An undated photo, believed to be from the early 1980s, showing the area surrounding Fletton Quays long before any kind of redevelopment was on the cards. No sign of Charters on the river either.

1980s Peterborough from the air Try as we might, we remain unable to identify the location of this photo with 100 per cent authority. Can you help? If you think you know where it is then do please get in touch.