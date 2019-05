There are long delays on the Fletton Parkway in Peterborough following a three vehicle collision.

The crash happened on the westbound carriageway at 9am, near the slip road to the Orton Parkway.

There are long delays in the area

It involved a Mini, a Volkswagen and a Peugeot, but Cambridgeshire police said there had been no injuries.

There are expected to be delays on the parkway until the debris is cleared away.