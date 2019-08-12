London Road in Peterborough to remain shut until ‘middle of the week’ after flooding

A main road in Peterborough will remain closed until the middle of the week after a burst water main caused flooding.

London Road was closed to traffic last week after the water main burst near Charnwood Close on Tuesday.

Houses suffered flood damage, while some residents were left trapped in their homes.

Traffic, including buses, was diverted along Fletton Avenue or New Road.

Today, a spokesman for Anglian Water said: “Our teams have now successfully completed repairs to the water main on London Road, Peterborough.

“The road is currently still closed while teams continue to work on the repairs to the damaged road surface. Once re-surfaced, we will be able to open the road under traffic lights while we complete the final repairs to the footpath, and we are hoping to reopen the road by the middle of the week.

“We are really sorry for any inconvenience this has caused, and we would like to thank local residents and road users for their continued patience while we complete these vital repairs.”