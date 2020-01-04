‘Little support’ in Peterborough for those facing infertility

Experiencing infertility takes a huge toll on your physical and mental well-being.

Kim Reynolds, 30, who is a self-employed beautician from Thorney, had her life turned upside down with her experiences.

Suffering with five ectopic miscarriages, Kim was hospitalised on numerous occasions where she needed medical intervention, which led to her Fallopian tubes being removed.

An ectopic pregnancy, is where a fertilised egg implants itself outside of the womb. During her hospitalisation, Kim was placed on a ward adjacent to the maternity ward.

She described hearing new-born children crying as conflicting. “Being told you can’t have children is mortifying. Then I could hear them being born.

“It was awful. ”

She decided to share her experiences with others on Facebook, to try to bring the important topic to light.

Surprising her, she had messages from others who she didn’t know were going through the same thing.

She said: “I only put up a selfie, I didn’t expect quite so many people to show their support. I really hope my story can help others, and show that we’re not alone. Breaking the silence is so hard but we have each other.”

Something which has been important for Kim is support, though this has mostly come from family and friends.

She felt neglected by the NHS as she explains: “The first time I went into the hospital, I was simply given a leaflet.

“That was the best I got back then. I didn’t know there were counsellors and that would’ve helped massively. I’ve not seen any groups, which would be really helpful to connect with others who are going through the same.

“ I’ve seen some Facebook pages about infant loss but sometimes it’s too hard to look at.

“I’ve often asked myself ‘how do I get through this?’ when there is not much support available.”

Currently, there are no dedicated support groups for couples or individuals experiencing IVF or infertility in Peterborough.

Sadly, the turmoil and stress of it all led to the breakdown of Kim’s relationship, and she suffered greatly with her mental health.

She described it all as ‘overwhelming’. Kim said: “I’ haven’t got a partner now. The ex-boyfriend has gone, he wanted someone who he could start a family with.

“We were together for five years, but I’ve come through it all. Now I’ve sorted my life out. It is such a shame, as I don’t know how long it would take me to have the cash spare here.

“If I had had the option of funded IVF I believe I wouldn’t be in the position I am in now.”

Kim has found solace with her new life... with her new employment, friends and family supporting her along the way.

Though she does hope to continue trying for a child, despite her options being limited.

Although it may seem extreme to others, Kim said she would go to any lengths to have a child, including flying to India for IVF.

She explains: “In India it works out a lot cheaper. Costing around £3000-£3500 per cycle. Obviously, with flights it’s more expensive but it’s still so much cheaper.”

The average cycle of IVF in the UK, can cost anywhere between £6000-£9000 upwards, depending on individual needs.

Though the NHS does offer for free up to 3 IVF cycles in some areas of the country, patients under the North West Cambridgeshire CCG have had this option cut, with no funding for IVF.