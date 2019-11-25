Little Mix to bring their own brand of Black Magic to Peterborough

Pop stars Little Mix will be bringing their own brand of Black Magic to Peterborough as part of their nationwide tour next year.

The girl band are the latest big music act to sign up to play at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium, coming to the city on June 30. They follow in the footsteps of Elton John, Blue and Craig David as chart toppers to play the London Road ground.

Speaking about the Summer 2020 Tour, the group said: “Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it.

“Our last Summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year. We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine!”

Little Mix have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, collected more than 17 million Spotify listeners, received more than 3 billion YouTube views, and collated 12 billion streams worldwide.

Record sales have seen them notch up a total of four UK No.1 singles, four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum selling singles, surpassing a record previously held by the Spice Girls. Their 2016 album Glory Days was the biggest selling album by a female group this millennium in the UK, alongside being named the longest-reigning Top 40 album for a girl group ever.

Speaking about the Summer 2020 tour coming to The Weston Homes Stadium, Alex Harris, Commercial Manager said: “We are delighted to be bringing the biggest girl group in the world to the Weston Homes Stadium next year. Being able to attract such a huge act to Peterborough is a real coup for us as a football club and we are looking forward to the concert already. We hope the city and the surrounding areas come out and enjoy what promises to be a wonderful night of entertainment.”

Earlier this year, Westlife also announced they would be playing the Weston Homes Stadium next year.

Tickets for the Little Mix show go on sale at 9am Thursday November 28 from ticketmaster.co.uk, AXS.com, altickets.com, gigantic.com, seetickets.com and theposhtickets.com

At least 75p from every ticket sale will be donated to Nordoff Robbins - a charity that uses the power of music therapy to enrich the lives of people affected by life limiting illness, isolation or disability.