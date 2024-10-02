Lifeline scheme to help Peterborough residents hit by cost of living crisis extended by six months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Household Support Fund extended until March

A lifeline scheme aimed at helping Peterborough residents most affected by rising living costs is being extended for a further six months – including the popular school holiday voucher initiative.

The council’s Household Support Fund (HSF) will be extended until March 2025, after the authority received confirmation from government of £1.8million in funding for the project.

As a result, the school holiday meals scheme will run during the October, December and February half term holidays. The council’s 20 community support hubs, which have supported thousands of people over the past four years, will continue to operate.

The fund is designed to help those hit hardest by the cost of living crisis

A new scheme is also set to launch as part of the HSF – Older Adults Winter Support will be delivered in conjunction with Age UK Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, specifically aimed at supporting older residents who are struggling with their bills this winter. The council will announce full details shortly.

Councillor Alison Jones, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said: “The HSF has been a real lifeline for so many people in our city over the past four years and I am delighted it has been extended once again so that we can help even more residents.

“We are all affected by the rising cost of living, but for some people the impact upon their lives is huge and they may not be able to afford essential items like food or pay household bills. Our message to anyone struggling is please get in touch, there is never any shame in asking for help.”

Councillor Katy Cole, cabinet member for children's services, said: “I am delighted we can continue supporting families through the school holidays for another six months. These vital vouchers make such a difference, especially for families who have children at home who are not getting their usual term-time free school meal.

“We will be contacting those who are eligible with details of the voucher scheme for the October half-term holiday in the coming weeks.”

The HSF was launched by the government in November 2020 to support people who were most impacted by the Covid pandemic and struggling to make ends meet.

Along with operating the HSF, Peterborough City Council remains committed to helping low-income households including families with children, pensioners, carers, care leavers and people with disabilities.