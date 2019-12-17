Large turnout for cathedral funeral of Peterborough guitar legend

Musicians flocked to Peterborough Cathedral on Monday to pay tribute to a city legend.

Gizz Butt, the city resident who played guitar for The Prodigy, was among those to attend the funeral of Lloyd Watson who passed away last month aged 70 after an illness. The dad of three played alongside some of the biggest names in music, from Roxy Music and Status Quo to David Bowie who discovered him. He was well known in Peterborough for playing in the Lloyd Watson Band and his death sparked a number of tributes. The funeral service was held at the cathedral at 12.30pm on Monday, followed by cremation at Peterborough Crematorium at 3pm for close family and friends. Dress code was black with a touch of blue as a nod to Lloyd’s beloved blues music. Among those to attend was former city boxer Lenny Gloster, rock art photographer Nick Elliott and former Posh and Stoke footballer David Gregory. And although it was a time to mourn the loss of one of the city’s top musicians, those who attended were able to enjoy a performance from Lloyd going back many years which was played on a big screen inside the cathedral.

Lloyd Watson funeral Service at Peterborough Cathedral

Lloyd Watson funeral Former Posh and Stoke City footballer David Gregory

Lloyd Watson funeral Service at Peterborough Cathedral

Lloyd Watson funeral Service at Peterborough Cathedral

