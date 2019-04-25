Large rise in use of foodbanks in Peterborough

There has been a large rise in the number of food parcels handed out in Peterborough over the past financial year.

Peterborough Foodbank, based in Dodson Way, Fengate, said it had seen a 27 per cent increase in the number of food parcels it has handed out.

It added that it had fed more than 2,500 children in Peterborough.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the foodbank this afternoon for further information.

The Trussell Trust, which runs Peterborough Foodbank, said it had delivered 1,583,668 food parcels over the year across its network - its busiest ever year.

More than half a million of these (577,618) went to children. That is an 18.8 per cent increase on the previous year.

The charity said the main reasons for people needing emergency food are benefits consistently not covering the cost of living (33 per cent) and delays or changes to benefits being paid.

The Trussell Trust’s chief executive Emma Revie said: “What we are seeing year-upon-year is more and more people struggling to eat because they simply cannot afford food. This is not right.

“Enough is enough. We know this situation can be fixed – that’s why we’re campaigning to create a future where no one needs a food bank. Our benefits system is supposed to protect us all from being swept into poverty.

“Universal Credit should be part of the solution but currently the five week wait is leaving many without enough money to cover the basics. As a priority, we’re urging the Government to end the wait for Universal Credit to ease the pressure on thousands of households.

“Ultimately, it’s unacceptable that anyone should have to use a foodbank in the first place. No charity can replace the dignity of having financial security. That’s why in the long-term, we’re urging the Government to ensure benefit payments reflect the true cost of living and work is secure, paying the real Living Wage, to help ensure we are all anchored from poverty.”

Peterborough Foodbank is currently looking to receive donations of tinned meat and fish, long life fruit juice, tinned vegetables and fruit and any sweet treats, including leftover Easter Eggs.

Across the East of England 156 081 emergency three day food parcels were handed out over the past year.

Labour East of England MEP Alex Mayer said: “How depressing that it’s another record breaking year for foodbanks. No one can doubt the generosity of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough people but this is no way for a country to run.

“I don’t want to see any more dramatic rises in foodbank use, I want to see dramatic changes to the economy, an end to poverty wages and changes to the welfare system.

“No one should be forced to turn to foodbanks to survive. In one of the richest countries in the world people should have the dignity of financial security.”