Large number of families defy the rain to enjoy Bretton Festival

A large number of families defied the gloomy weather to enjoy this year’s Bretton Festival on Saturday.

Last year saw the free festival compete with a heatwave and the World Cup, while this year there was rain to contend with, but despite the fears of a low turnout more than 1,000 people came to enjoy the huge number of activities on offer. There were 45 stalls for people to enjoy, as well as various acts and a dog show. Children were able to go on rides provided by the parish council for 50p a go, including a barrel train, inflatable bungee run, inflatable assault course, climbing wall and laser tag. There were also other fun fair rides to try out, while Peterborough Presents had a corner of the field where they had various activities going on. For the adults there was a bar and a number of food stalls. Parish council clerk Bernard Champness said: “Overall everyone that attended had a good time and it was clear that there was a lovely community spirit where everyone was offered shelter by the stallholders when it started to rain. Special thanks go to the group The Stark Conspiracy who opened the festival and came back at the end to entertain those who were still present. Thanks also must go to parish councillors and members of their families who gave up their time freely to help out on the day.”

