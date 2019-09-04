Large exhibition for disabled motorists returns to Peterborough

An exhibition for disabled motorists is returning to the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

One Big Day gives disabled motorists, their friends and their families the chance to find out all they need to know about the Motability Scheme.

The event takes place on Saturday (September 7) between 9am and 4pm.

It is free to attend and offers free parking for all visitors. One Big Day Peterborough is the penultimate event in the Motability Scheme’s programme of events taking place throughout the UK in 2019.

There will be a range of more than 50 cars at the event from 25 leading manufacturers including Kia, Ford, Audi and Hyundai. In addition, more than 35 scooters and powered wheelchairs will be on display, as well as 20 adapted cars and Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles (WAVs).

Visitors can get advice from Motability Scheme advisers and gather useful information from scheme partners: Kwik Fit, RAC, RSA Motability, Driving Mobility and Disabled Motoring UK.

Visitors will have the unique opportunity to test drive a wide range of vehicles, including a wide selection fitted with popular driving adaptions.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy Passenger Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles Experiences. First time WAV users will have the chance to see what it is like to travel as a passenger while remaining in their wheelchair.

The WAV experiences, and all test drives, can be booked at the event by visiting the test drive area and will be available on a first come first served basis.

Alison Beasley, One Big Day event manager, said: “We are excited to return to the East of England Arena in Peterborough for our One Big Day event.

“Designed to help people find the best mobility options for their needs, visitors can take a test drive, enjoy a Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Taster Experience, explore the wide range of vehicles, scooters, powered wheelchairs and adaptations and chat to our scheme partners all under one roof.”

One Big Day Peterborough is also offering free children’s entertainment such as balloon modelling, a bouncy castle, face painting and the chance to say hello to the Motability Scheme mascot Billy the Bear.

And on arrival all visitors will be treated to a token for a free cup of tea, coffee or soft drink.

For more information, visit the event’s homepage at: motability.co.uk/onebigday.