Large crowd and saboteurs at annual Peterborough New Year’s Day hunt

The traditional Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt meet in Wansford on New Year’s Day passed off without incident despite the presence of saboteurs.

Large crowds gathered for the annual occasion, which followed earlier meets on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. Among those to attend were saboteurs who held up signs criticising the hunt, but with police in attendance the event passed off without incident. The hunt said in a statement: “The Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt was delighted to return to Wansford again for its traditional New Year’s Day visit. Following well attended meets on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, this event completes the meets for the festive season. As for the last four years, the New Year’s Day meet is a parade of hounds, horses, and the hunt’s magnificent Golden Eagle. A very large and enthusiastic crowd applauded the hunt on arriving and leaving and it was great to see so many local people and visitors. The hunt very much enjoys returning to meet friends old and new. Due to the immediate proximity of major roads, together with the risk at this meet of demonstrations and interference with hounds by hunt saboteurs, the hunt elects not to follow the meet with its normal activities in accordance with the Hunting Act 2004. After a short break, the hunt will resume its normal activities and meanwhile wishes all its friends and supporters a Happy New Year.” Cambridgeshire police said: “We facilitated the right to peaceful protest whilst ensuring the safety of all. We engaged closely with both sides to ensure the event passed without incident.”

