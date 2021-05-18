Laptops donation from Queensgate will help Peterborough students

From left, Layla Zeb, Jannet Zeb, Carol Wakelin and Shama Yasin.

The centre and its on-site maintenance contractors Integral UK have gifted two laptops and two carrying cases to the college as part of an ongoing campaign to ensure youngsters have access to the technology necessary to their learning.

Carol Wakelin, Environmental Manager at Queensgate, said: “I saw on TV that schools and colleges were struggling to provide laptops for students during the pandemic, so many students couldn’t continue learning at home.

“This was a frustrating situation for students, teachers and families, so I decided to ask around to see if there was a way we could help.

“Thanks to our on-site maintenance team, we were able to step in and come up with an offer of two laptops for City College Peterborough.

“Learners there are trying to better themselves to get into the workplace and it’s brilliant that we can support their ongoing learning.”

Students Layla Zeb, Jannet Zeb and Shama Yasin visited Carol at Queensgate to collect the devices, which will be used for the college’s laptop loan scheme.

Tasha Dalton, Assistant Principal at the college, said: “We are very grateful to have received two additional laptops.

“It is very encouraging that local business partners such as Queensgate realise the challenges that education providers face and are so proactive in offering help and support.

“Access to digital learning has many benefits such as fostering online learning with other students, providing curriculum support and engagement, and giving young people an opportunity to access digital technology that will help and support them in learning transferable skills for future learning and employment opportunities.”