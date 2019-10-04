Lap dancing to resume at Peterborough club Angels after new licence granted

Angels has been given permission to put on lap dancing again after receiving a new licence.

The club in Brook Street, Northminster, had missed the deadline to renew its Sexual Entertainment Venue licence due to “an oversight” so was forced to apply for a new one, which was granted by Peterborough City Council’s Licence Committee earlier this week.

The club was able to keep its bar open as it sought a new licence but has been using the time to carry out renovations.

