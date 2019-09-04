Lap-dancing halted at Peterborough club Angels after failure to renew licence

Lap-dancing has been put on hold at Angels after the club failed to renew its licence in time.

The club in Brook Street, Northminster, missed the deadline to renew its Sexual Entertainment Venue licence due to “an oversight”.

It is now having to go through the process of applying for a new licence which will be determined by a Peterborough City Council committee convened in approximately a month’s time, according to a council spokesman.

The club is able to continue as a bar, but manager David Keetley told the Peterborough Telegraph renovations are now taking place.

He said: “Due to an oversight we are required to apply for a new licence.

“Angels has traded since 2005 and, while not attempting to assume the outcome of the application, we are using the time we have to refurbish the venue and further enhance our facilities for the people of Peterborough.

“Angels has an excellent working relationship with both the police and Peterborough City Council and is a venue that is one of the least problematic in Peterborough.”

