Lantern initiative shines light on mental health in Peterborough

A new youth event based at the Allam Iqbal Centre focusing on Muslim and youth mental health, was a huge success while focusing on self-expression through creative writing.

The Cloud Space project aimed at those 13+ was attended by a number of youngsters who discussed shared experiences, emotions through poetry.

Safura Houghton, Co-founder of the Lantern Initiative said: “The aim of the event was to teach young people about different mediums of expressions oneself, especially at a time when people struggle to find an emotional outlet or safe space.”

Also in attendance, was LookMann the Poet, who is the poet in residence for Gladstone Street spoke to the youngsters about being honest about their feelings and speaking their truths.

Cloud Space was set up as a monthly peer-led support group; to provide a safe non judgemental space young people can access where they can open up if they wish and get things off their chest. After it’s success more sessions are being run by the Lantern Initiative including workshops for Muslim women and young people. The group are run by volunteers, to create inclusion with faith sensitive frameworks and a culturally sensitive approach to mental health issues within the Muslim community. Those of other faiths, and none, are also invited to attend.