Land with planning permission for detached house in Peterborough coming up for auction

A plot of land with planning permission for a detached house in Peterborough is coming up for auction next month.

The land in Royston Avenue, Orton Longueville, is among 135 lots in the auction being held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is being offered at its Essex and North & East London regional sale in Chelmsford on Monday, June 10 with a freehold guide price of £80,000.

Senior auction valuer Richard Jones said: “The site is located in a residential area of Orton, a suburb of Peterborough, which links to it via the nearby A605 and A1.

“Construction work has been started on a two bedroom house on the 0.03-hectare (0.09-acre) site and this lot would be ideal for a builder seeking to finish off the property for sale or occupation.”

Clive Emson holds eight rounds of auctions each year at five locations from Essex to Cornwall on consecutive days.

The fourth round of regional Essex and North and East London auctions for 2019 takes place at the Chelmsford City Racecourse on Monday, June 10 at 11am.

For more details, visit www.cliveemson.co.uk.