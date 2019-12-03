Kind-hearted cyclists donate teddy bears for children at Peterborough City Hospital to receive on Christmas Day

Kind-hearted cyclists have donated teddy bears for children at Peterborough City Hospital to receive on Christmas Day.

Around 60 cyclists, including youngsters, braved the chill to take part in the now traditional ride to hand over the soft toys to staff at the Amazon Children’s Ward. Those taking part are members of clubs in Peterborough, Fenland and Yaxley, including Wayne Langley from PACE who has been organising the ride for five years. The 50-year-old from Yaxley was among those who rode from The Halcyon in Atherstone Avenue, Westwood, to the hospital in Bretton on Sunday. He said: “All the kids will wake up on Christmas Day with a teddy bear on the end of their bed. This year we’ve also raised £180 for the hospital. We’re a massive cycling community and everyone wants to be a part of this. The hospital love it and are really grateful. We look forward to doing it next year.”

