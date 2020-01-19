Key Theatre panto will return in 2020 despite director quitting in anger

The Key Theatre pantomime will return this year despite its director quitting in anger after he was told to edit a script in case it made a sponsor look bad.

Simon Egerton has terminated his contract with Peterborough culture and leisure trust Vivacity after five years writing and directing its panto which draws in thousands of people every year to the theatre by the Embankment.

And in an angry letter sent to Vivacity trustees and city councillors - which the Peterborough Telegraph has seen a copy of - he claims he was told by a senior Vivacity official to change a sentence in the most recent production of Beauty and the Beast in case it gave a negative portrayal of a sponsor.

He also claimed the show’s audience and profits suffered due to poor marketing by Vivacity, that other creative talents have followed him in resigning, and that he has never received any messages of thanks from anyone senior at the trust.

Vivacity accepted that it had asked Mr Egerton to change a single sentence in the script for Beauty and the Beast but denied all other accusations. It also insisted that its production of Cinderella later this year will go ahead as planned with tickets currently being sold.

The chair of Vivacity’s board Stewart Francis said: “For five years we’ve been grateful to Simon for producing wonderful pantos and we are sorry he is departing in this way.

“There will be a panto next year - it’s going to be Cinderella as planned with many of the same people involved in it.”

Mr Francis added that Vivacity spends a large amount of money promoting the pantomime, which he said “generated huge revenues” for the trust despite facing increased competition this time around, with New Theatre Peterborough putting on it own production as well as the annual Cresset panto.

Mr Egerton claimed in his letter that on the opening night of this winter’s panto he was asked to change a song lyric comparing a Porsche to a Renault Twingo as it might damage a sponsorship deal signed a week earlier with a local car garage which was promoting a Renault Clio.

He stated: “As storms in teacups tend to do, a sense of proportion (and all management skills) left the building and it was ‘decided’ that this light-hearted reference to a Renault in the middle of a panto was potentially damaging to the new sponsorship agreed.”

He also claimed he was told two hours before the production he was told to change the lyric or “my future with Vivacity would be reconsidered,” despite being contracted to work on the following year’s panto, although Vivacity heavily disputes this.

Mr Egerton said he changed the line the following night “in order to close the conversation,” but resigned with immediate effect, with other members of the creative team following suit.

There was no suggestion the garage had objected to the lyric.

Mr Egerton said after making his decision that no member of the Vivacity management or board has contacted him, adding: “It was a very sad evening at the last night of the production. Parents and the children, cast, chaperones, creatives and backstage were visibly affected.

“In short, this panto community that have brought so much to the theatre, and so much MONEY to the theatre, were devastated that this era of successful and worthwhile shows that they were so rightly proud of being a part had come to an end.”

Mr Egerton, who said he is paid £1,750 to write the script, leaving him “reliant” on royalties to boost his income, also criticised what he perceived to be poor marketing of the production, claiming that it had cost him “significant income” and was likely to have resulted in a “significant reduction” in Vivacity’s takings.

Vivacity accepted it had asked for the lyric to be changed, but said this was not at the last minute as suggested, and that there was no threat of terminating Mr Egerton’s employment.

It also rejected the claim about poor marketing by stating more than 18,000 people came to see Beauty and the Beast with 26 shows completely sold out.

Vivacity is a not-for-profit organisation which receives some of its funding from Peterborough City Council, although the figure has decreased in recent years with the council struggling financially.

In October, the authority announced it was planning to cut Vivacity’s budget by £357,000 in 2020/21, followed by £307,000 the year after, meaning the trust will be expected to generate more income itself.

Cllr Steve Allen, the cabinet member responsible for culture at the council, said he wanted to receive a full update on the situation at the next Vivacity trustees meeting on January 27 before commenting on Mr Egerton’s departure.