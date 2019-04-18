Joy for children as Peterborough United stars deliver Easter eggs at city hospital

Members of the Peterborough United first team and ladies squad visited the Amazon Children’s Ward at Peterborough City Hospital yesterday (Wednesday, April 17).

Posh captain Alex Woodyard, goalkeeper Conor O’Malley, defender Jason Naismith, midfielders Louis Reed and Callum Cooke and Posh Ladies goalkeeper Sophie Powell spent time on the ward handing out Easter eggs to children at the hospital. They were joined by the club’s very own ‘Easter Bunny’ Peter Burrow, the Mick George mascot Mick the Skip and club chief executive Bob Symns, who funded the Easter eggs. There was even a sweet treat for the nurses, doctors and play team staff. The players spent time interacting with the children and posing for pictures with staff on the ward.

1. Peterborough United stars at the Amazon Children's Ward Poorly children and staff are given Easter eggs Buy a Photo

2. Peterborough United stars at the Amazon Children's Ward Poorly children and staff are given Easter eggs Buy a Photo

3. Peterborough United stars at the Amazon Children's Ward Poorly children and staff are given Easter eggs Buy a Photo

4. Peterborough United stars at the Amazon Children's Ward Poorly children and staff are given Easter eggs Buy a Photo

View more