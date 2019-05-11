John Lewis provides sensory dolls for Spalding home’s dementia residents

John Lewis & Partners in Peterborough has donated 14 sensory dolls to Tanglewood’s Cedar Falls care home in Spalding for residents living with dementia.

The donation was organised by Simon Ragsdell, whose mother lives at Cedar Falls and who extensively fundraises throughout the year for the care home.

The generous donation of the dolls comes after Simon, who works part time for John Lewis, bought four sensory dolls last year for the home’s residents living with dementia with funds he raised.

With a weighted beanbag belly and soft limbs, the dolls are very lifelike and are believed to reduce anxiety and anger in residents living with dementia. Residents feel as though they are holding and caring for a real baby.

Emma Valerio, a partner and home design stylist at John Lewis & Partners, said: “We have realised the positive impact these dolls have on residents and are delighted to be able to help Cedar Falls with a further donation.

“To see how residents respond when given a doll to care for is truly wonderful and extremely worthwhile.”

Sensory activities and areas are a key part of Tanglewood’s philosophy. At Cedar Falls, residents are able to enjoy a sensory garden which was opened last year.

Nike Ajewole, operations manager at Tanglewood and the company’s dementia lead, said: “We are always looking for new ways to better the lives of our residents here at Tanglewood.

“Thanks to Simon’s fundraising efforts and the generosity of John Lewis, we now have 40 sensory dolls across the whole Tanglewood group.

“We believe that the challenges of dementia don’t have to be life limiting. We are continually investing in new dementia care techniques to increase the quality of life for all of our residents.”