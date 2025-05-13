Jobs Fair to be held in Peterborough to help unemployed over-50s back into work

Event to be held in July

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New action is being taken to help unemployed people aged over 50 and those who have disabilities back into the workplace.

A specialised jobs fair is to be held in Peterborough this summer which will be geared up specifically to provide jobs for men and women aged over 50s and people who have a disability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jobs Fair will take place in July in Peterborough city centre although a location and a date has still to be agreed.

Peterborough Jobcentre is organising a summer Jobs Fair for unemployed people aged 50 plus and for people with disabilities

The action comes as new figures show that there was a one percent increase in the number of over 50s in Peterborough claiming Universal Credit last month compared to the same time the previous year.

There were 1,585 over-50s in Peterborough claiming Universal Credit last April – up 20 people on a year earlier.

Stephen Lankester, district operations leader from East Anglia Jobcentre Plus said: “Giving people extra time and tailored support so they get the extra help needed to overcome barriers can make a huge difference to someone’s life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said “We continue to run in-house 50+ information sessions that focus on topics such as Job seeking, interviewing, pension planning, budgeting, self-confidence, healthy living, menopause.

"But we also felt it was time to hold a Jobs Fair where people could just pop along if they wish and speak to employers in confidence.

“We have linked to it disability as we have found that people in this age group can have health issues and there are employers who are known to be particularly sympathetic “

"However, the Jobs Fair will be open to all people to attend if they wish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Jobs Fair for the over 50s that was held in Peterborough in December 2023 attracted scores of people with work opportunities provided by a range of employers including Bowella Recruit, Prestige Nursing and Care, Avon, Ingeneus, Diligenta, Jobsmart and Open Door.