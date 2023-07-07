News you can trust since 1948
Jobcentre staff promise help for former workers at Peterborough's collapsed Ideal World TV

Winding down process has started for TV and online shopping service
Paul Grinnell
Paul Grinnell
Published 7th Jul 2023
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST

Jobcentre staff in Peterborough are getting prepared to help workers made redundant by the collapse of Ideal World TV.

Individual support is being promised by the Jobcentre after 275 people were told their jobs had gone when the TV shopping and online shopping service went into administration yesterday (July 6) following four days of uncertainty during which its services had been taken off-air.

Workers, who were informed of the company’s collapse at a meeting at the studios and warehouse in Newark Road, told the Peterborough Telegraph that they were only being paid up to yesterday and faced an anxious time with mortgages, rent and other bills still to pay.

Staff are told of the closure of Ideal World in Peterborough
Staff are told of the closure of Ideal World in Peterborough
A spokesperson for the Department of Work Pensions said: “The Peterborough Jobcentre Employer Adviser Team has briefed jobcentre staff to ensure they are aware of the situation with Ideal World.

"Work coaches will identify any new claims from the former Ideal World workers to provide them with individual support.”

Michael Lennon and James Saunders were appointed as Joint Administrators of Ideal World Limited on July 5.

Mr Lennon, managing director of Restructuring, Kroll, said: “Over the last few years, the Direct Response TV (DRTV) sector globally has suffered a decline in viewer and customer numbers as consumer spending habits changed.

"Whilst Ideal World TV had brought in a significant number of new brands and retail partners to the channel over the last year, overall trading was not strong enough for the business to continue in its present format."

Jobs lost at Ideal World
