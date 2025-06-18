Job fears for staff at Poundland's five Peterborough stores after retailer was sold for £1

Scores of staff at discount retailer Poundland’s five stores in Peterborough are facing an uncertain time over fears of national stores closures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poundland, which was sold recently for a reported £1, has just announced that it is looking to permanently close 68 of its 792 stores as part of a turnaround plan to boost its fortunes.

The move will put more than 1,000 jobs at risk but Poundland has not yet revealed which stores will be axed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poundland has stores in the Hereward Cross Shopping Centre, the Ortongate Shopping Centre, the Bretton Centre, Brotherhood Retail Park and at the Rivergate Shopping Centre.

Staff at Poundland, which has five stores in Peterborough including this one at the Hereward Cross Shopping Centre, face an uncertain future after the retailer was reportedly sold for £1.

The alarm has been raised after Poundland, which has about 16,000 staff nationally, was reportedly sold for a pound a few days ago to US investment firm Gordon Brothers.

The company is now seeking court permission for the store closures as part of a national turnaround plan.

A spokesperson for the Usdaw union, which represents shop workers, said: “We don’t at this stage know which stores are proposed for closure and we are aware that in the longer term the company could axe up to 150 stores.

"It is a very worrying time for those working in stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" We are providing our members with the support, advice and representation needed at this time of uncertainty.”

Barry Williams, Poundland managing director., has said: "It's no secret that we have much work to do to get Poundland back on track.”

He said store closures were regrettable but necessary to secure the future of thousands of jobs and hundreds of stores.

Dr Cheryl Greyson, senior business lecturer at ARU Peterborough, said: “Poundland moved away from its £1 pricing strategy in 2017 but recently announced plans to increase the number of £1 products to half of their stock which is great news for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has also faced increased competition since it increased its product range putting it up against low cost supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl, homewares stores like B&M and Home Bargains, and the Chinese brand Temu.

"The case for having multiple stores in a city like Peterborough came from their strategy to buy up empty stores left by Wilko and previously Woolworths and to provide everything customers need in one place on their doorstep such as clothing, food and homewares.

She added: “I wouldn’t like to speculate on which stores will close, but let’s hope Poundland can see the potential of Peterborough as a growing and regenerating city, with an improved city centre offer with the Frasers opening on the horizon.”