Jimmy is buzzing to help Peterborough bees on show

A new Channel 4 TV show is hoping to get Peterborough buzzing in an effort to help save Britain’s bees.

Can Jimmy Save the Bees? will see TV presenter and campaigner Jimmy Doherty based in Peterborough for a year, trying to increase the population of the insects in the city.

Jimmy is best known for presenting Jimmy’s Farm and co-hosting Jamie & Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast with Jamie Oliver, and he has a life-long passion for insects and studied for a PhD in entomology (The study of insects and their relationship with humans) before becoming a farmer and TV presenter.

He said that food production depended on the survival of bees.

He said: “Since I was a kid, bees have declined so much one species has even become extinct. We need to do everything we can to reverse this trend, because they are more vital to our lives than we realise. I’ve been passionate about insects since I studied entomology, and I’d love to get people all across the UK to join my campaign and help Britain’s bees.”

In the series, set to be broadcast in 2020, he will attempt – over the course of one year – to measurably increase the number of bees and related insects. He will demonstrate how farmers, businesses and local government can all help to solve the problem.

And he will also show viewers of the series how they too can play their part.

He will be in Peterborough next Thursday trying to get as many people involved in a giant bee count as possible in the city.

Ross Harper, Executive Producer at Red Sky Productions who are making the show added: “Without natural pollinators, there wouldn’t be much more than bread, bananas and rice on our supermarket shelves. We’re incredibly excited to be working with Channel 4 and Screen Scotland to try to make a real difference to Britain’s threatened bees.”

The project is set to be broadcast in three, hour long episodes.

To get involved in the campaign, email beecampaign@redskyproductions.co.uk