Four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Jake Jarman, has been credited by his former headteacher for his “affable” and “hardworking” attitude.

Jarman, who was a 10-year-old schoolboy when he watched on a big screen as Peterborough’s Louis Smith won two medals at the London 2012 Olympics, decided he would dedicate his career to his Huntingdon gymnastics club-mate on decade later.

Now, Jarman’s soaring triumph in the vault final made him the first English athlete to win four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

His former headteacher, Richard Lord from Deepings School, in Lincolnshire, said during his time at school Jake was an “affable, hardworking and well-rounded” student.

He said: “We are all incredibly proud of his achievements so far and, I would say, this is a wonderful example of Jake’s family and staff at the school working in unison to support an elite sportsperson.

“To balance that level of commitment against the pressures of school life and examinations is never easy.”

Deepings School headteacher, Richard Lord, has praised his former student Jake Jarman for his Commonwealth Games 2022 success (image: Getty)

Jarman, who is 20, was a reserve for last year's Tokyo Olympics, incredibly, with the least experience of any member of the England men's team in Birmingham.

His performances have established him as one to watch with two years to go until the Paris Olympics, though first comes this month's European Championships in Munich, followed by the World Championships in Liverpool in late October.

Mr Lord added: “Sport has always been a strength of the Deepings and Jake is now a huge part of this tradition.

“He’s a great ambassador for the school but, more importantly, a superb role model for students across the country.