ITV's 'In For a Penny' game show with Stephen Mulhern coming to Peterborough

ITV's 'In For a Penny' game show is coming to Peterborough this autumn where the public are the stars of the show.

The ‘portable game show’, hosted by Stephen Mulhern, will be filming in Peterborough on October 10 this year, producers have confirmed.

The show challenges members of the public to compete for a cash prize by taking part in ‘unusual tasks’.

Activities will include trampolining, bowling and ice skating, and here is how you can get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All you need to do if you would like to feature on the show is email ITV producer Claire Prenty at [email protected] with the subject 'Peterborough Game'.

You must include your name, what you do for a living, your hobbies or interests and why you would like to appear on the show.