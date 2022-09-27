News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

ITV's 'In For a Penny' game show with Stephen Mulhern coming to Peterborough

The show is coming to Peterborough this Autumn – and here is how you can be on TV.

By Adam Barker
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 10:32 am
ITV's 'In For a Penny' game show with Stephen Mulhern coming to Peterborough
ITV's 'In For a Penny' game show with Stephen Mulhern coming to Peterborough

ITV's 'In For a Penny' game show is coming to Peterborough this autumn where the public are the stars of the show.

The ‘portable game show’, hosted by Stephen Mulhern, will be filming in Peterborough on October 10 this year, producers have confirmed.

The show challenges members of the public to compete for a cash prize by taking part in ‘unusual tasks’.

Activities will include trampolining, bowling and ice skating, and here is how you can get involved.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

All you need to do if you would like to feature on the show is email ITV producer Claire Prenty at [email protected] with the subject 'Peterborough Game'.

You must include your name, what you do for a living, your hobbies or interests and why you would like to appear on the show.

You can also send a picture of yourself or a video introducing yourself if you prefer.

PeterboroughITV