ITV sign deal to be part of UK's biggest theme park - with attractions including Thunderbirds, Doctor Who and Top Gear

Bosses at ITV have signed a multi-million pound deal to be a part of the UK's biggest planned theme park, which is set to include attractions based on some of the most beloved TV shows.

The huge resort will cover a 535 acre site in Kent (around the size of 136 Wembley stadiums) and could be ready to open for business in 2024.

The park will see attractions based around popular children's TV series, such as Thunderbirds and Robozuna

TV attractions

The ambitious venture will see attractions at the park based around popular children's television series, such as Thunderbirds and Robozuna.

The project was originally meant to be inspired by the films of Paramount Pictures, which is the film studio behind cinema hits including Star Trek, Mission Impossible and The Godfather.

Developers have also signed partnerships with Aardman Animations (who made Shaun the Sheep and Wallace and Gromit), BBC Worldwide and the British Film Institute.

ITV Studios executive vice president Steve Green said yesterday (29 Apr), "We are thrilled to be on board with this world class project which will offer fans a whole new way to experience our brand.

“ITV Studios creates more than TV, building global franchises loved by generations of families, and we look forward to seeing our biggest global brands brought to life on such a grand scale in the UK.”

What else will be there?

The London resort is set to feature fifty rides and attractions based on a range of film and TV show favourites, plus 3,500 hotel rooms.

A selection of BBC shows are also expected to feature at the park, including Doctor Who, Top Gear and Sherlock.

There will also be a range of indoor entertainment on offer, including cinemas and nightclubs, alongside exhibitions, conference and events spaces.

The venture could create more than 30,000 job opportunities and contribute billions to the economy.