It’s your chance to get involved with We’re Talking Peterborough Embankment’

A section of Peterborough Embankment. ENGEMN00120111209144728

A month long consultation campaign called ‘We’re Talking Peterborough Embankment has been launched as civic leaders seek to gauge the public’s views about the most desirable use of the Embankment and Middleholme, which lies next to the River Nene.

The aim is to prevent a piecemeal development of the area, which is already the focus of attention by the ARU Peterborough and Peterborough United Football Club.

A spokesperson for We’re Talking Peterborough Embankment said: “It will ask local people how they use the Embankment, what they like about the area and what they would like to see improved.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move follows Peterborough City Council’s decision to commission independent experts to develop a masterplan for the area with funding for the work from the Government’s Towns Fund -£200,000 - and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, which has put in £100,000.

Feedback from the survey will help to start shaping the masterplan options.

Later, the public will be asked to evaluate potential options for the future of the site.

A full public exhibition is also planned for later in the year where members of the public will be able to speak directly with the team producing the masterplan.

In addition to consulting with local people, the masterplan team will have discussions with statutory stakeholders as well as others including Peterborough United Football Club and ARU Peterborough.

The final masterplan will be presented to the Council in early 2022.

The spokesperson said: “Once complete, the masterplan will guide and inform development in the area strategically, allowing for a comprehensive look at aspirations and proposals for the area rather than reacting to development requests on an individual basis as the city expands.

“Although it would have no formal planning status, it could be considered in the next review of the city’s Local Plan.

“If included, it would be used to guide Peterborough City Council’s planning committee in future years.”

Matthew Bradbury, chair of the Peterborough Towns Fund Board, said: “Independent experts have been commissioned to develop the best plan for the future of this important local area.

“We’re encouraging as many people as possible to complete the survey and to have their say on the future of this important part of the city.”

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to shape a large area of our city in a well-planned and strategic way, that best fits the wants and needs of local people.

“It’s important that everyone with an opinion makes their views heard by filling in the survey.”

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “The Combined Authority is committed to investing in the future of Peterborough, and we were happy to jointly fund a plan to transform and inspire.

“But before anything is done, it’s vital that local people, the community the plan aims to serve, help to mould that future by speaking up on what they most want and need from this area.

“I urge everyone who cares about the city to use the survey to make their opinions really count.”

A spokesperson for We’re Talking Peterborough Embankment said: “We’re launching the first phase of this major public consultation.

“Over the coming months this independent consultation will be taking place across the city to understand what local people would like to see happen on the Embankment and Middleholme.

“We are encouraging all local people, and other interested parties, to participate in the consultation process.”

The survey can be found at www.peterboroughembankment.co.uk

READ MORE: