'It's a double win for me' says first resident at new phase of £70 million apartments complex in Peterborough

Development offers much needed affordable housing

The first resident to move into the final phase of a £70 million landmark apartments complex in Peterborough has described it as a ‘double win’.

Mary Webster celebrated her birthday on the same day she moved into her new home at the just completed second wing of the nine-storey Indigo apartments in Cattle Market Road, Northminster.

She said: “It's actually a double win for me as I was handed the keys in time to get everything in for me to have my birthday in my brand new home.

From left, Cross Keys Homes' home ownership & lettings manager, Peter Howard with the first resident of Cornflower House, Mary Webster, and Cross Keys Homes' assistant director of housing needs, Ali Manji.

"I have lots of double celebration cards for the occasion.”

The keys to Mary’s new apartment in the second wing, called Cornflower House, were handed over by Cross Keys Homes ownership and lettings manager, Peter Howard and its assistant director of housing needs, Ali Manji.

Mary said: “I'm so pleased with my new flat. I used to live in Walton and the rent was just becoming too much for me, as I rely on my pension.

"I struck gold with Indigo as I'm now saving every month on my rent and I'm central to everything I need.

"My family have all been to see the flat and they're blown away by the quality.”

The 315 apartments Indigo complex is one of many homes construction projects in Peterborough that are being undertaken by Peterborough-based social housing association, Cross Keys Homes.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes, said: “It is fantastic to see the community at Indigo continue to grow and I hope Mary will be truly happy living there.

“Since August we have completed building over 400 new homes, of which more than 300 have been within the Peterborough area and we have around 200 more new homes being built within Peterborough currently.

"These will be completed in the next six months.

She said: “Peterborough continues to be our core area of development where we are committed to investing not only in new homes but in services too and our new homes at Indigo are a great example of how we are also helping to support the local city centre economy.

"It is difficult to find any other provider who has delivered any more new homes in this region, and I am very proud of the work Cross Keys Homes has done to increase affordable housing supply this year.”

The development, which received £12.5 million grant funding from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, will provide high-quality homes of one, two and three bedroom apartments and duplexes across the two connected wings.

Mr Howard said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to welcome the first resident into Cornflower House so soon after we fully let our first phase of apartments.

"Indigo is a great addition to Peterborough city centre and has been extremely popular to date, so we don’t expect it will be too long before they are all rented out.

"I am very much looking forward to welcoming even more residents to Indigo in the coming weeks and to see Indigo completed in the coming months once we receive the final town houses and commercial unit from our development contractor, Willmott Dixon.”

Indigo apartments are being marketed at sub-market rent levels - set at 80 percent of private rent levels and are suitable for anyone who has a connection to Peterborough with a joint income of no more than £80,000 a year.

For further information, contact LSH Residential by visiting the Indigo marketing suite on Cattle Market Road from 10am - 4pm, Monday - Friday, by phone on 07543 313035 or by email at [email protected].

Viewings can also be arranged outside office hours including evenings and weekends, by prior appointment.