An investigation has been launched after a train travelled through points at Peterborough Railway Station three times over the speed limit – injuring 15 passengers.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported last month how passengers on board the service, running from Newcastle to London, thought the train had been de-railed when the incident happened on April 17.

Now the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) have started their investigation into the incident.

A report from the RAIB said: “At around 10:20 hrs on 17 April 2022, the 08:20 hrs Newcastle to King’s Cross service, operated by Lumo, passed over three sets of points at the north end of Peterborough station at a speed of 75 mph (121 km/h). This was above the maximum permitted speed limit for these points of 25 mph (40 km/h). Passing over the points at this speed meant that the train suddenly lurched sideways.

“The sudden movement of the train resulted in some passengers being thrown from their seats and in luggage falling from the overhead storage in the passenger compartments. This resulted in a number of minor injuries being sustained by passengers.

"The train subsequently came to a stand beyond the far end of Peterborough station.”

The RAIB report said the investigation will look at

the way in which the train was driven any factors which may have influenced the actions of the driver of the train the condition of the signalling system at the time of the incident the nature of the reported injuries any underlying management factors.

Following the incident, a spokesman for Lumo, which was running the service on the East Coast Mainline said: “On Sunday 17th April the driver on our 08:20am service from Newcastle had to apply the emergency brake near Peterborough.

“Such events can be jolting for passengers and we took great care to check on everybody’s welfare.

“There were no serious injuries but if anyone has any concerns they should contact us immediately.