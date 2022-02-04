Inspirational ten-year-old Poppy’s marathon effort to give a heartfelt thank surgeons who saved baby brother’s life

Poppy and Sid

Poppy Dickson has been running at least one mile a day in January after brother Sid needed surgery after he was born with heart problems last year.

Sid, who is now seven months old, was born with Tricuspid Atresia - a condition which meant he only had ‘half a heart,’ and his heart had two holes in it.

His parents were initially told there was an 80 per cent chance he would survive school age, and he has spent a number of weeks in hospital - both at Peterborough City and GOSH as medics treated him. He has needed heart surgery twice in his short life already - with on an emergency operation needed to save his life last year.

To say thank you to the medical teams, Sid’s sister Poppy has been pounding the streets of Yaxley for the sponsored run challenge.

She initially set out to raise £200 for Great Ormond Street (GOSH) - but has now raised more than £2,000 through her inspirational efforts.

The money raised by Poppy will go to help other families at GOSH.

Poppy, from Yaxley, said; “I want to help other children and families at Great Ormond Street like they helped us.

“I think the doctors who saved Sid are blinking phenomenal! I think they do a really amazing job. I wrote them a thank you message on Sid’s whiteboard in his room when I was allowed to see him. I think that they are very talented and am pleased that they came to the hospital on the Saturday to do Sid’s emergency operation. I can’t thank them enough. I think they are awesome!”

While Sid was in GOSH, Poppy stayed with grandparents and godparents while her mum and dad, Becky (41) and Neal (41) stayed in London with Sid.

Poppy said; “It was challenging because both of my parents were away and that made me feel quite sad although I did have happy times too. On my birthday my Mum came down from London to see me. I didn’t know she was coming so it was a very very nice surprise.

“I FaceTimed them every night sometimes more than once. Mum and Dad would show me Sid. Sometimes I would read to him which he liked. I had the book at my Godmother’s house and Sid had his copy at the hospital.”

Poppy has kept up her running through the cold nights, and although the challenge was to run 31 miles through the month, she has run every day - sometimes covering more than a mile.

She said the thought of helping others kept her going. She said; “It’s not my favourite thing to do! It’s OK. I prefer horse riding but the sponsorship money has kept me going and knowing that I will be helping other people.

“When I tell people what I am doing, they say well done and that I’m doing really well which is nice of them.

“My family tell me all the time that they are so proud of me.”

Proud mum Becky said: “She is doing it every day, and doing at least a mile a day. Some days you think it is freezing out there, but she always goes. “When she was four she raised money for Water Aid by swimming, so it is not the first time she has done this.”

Becky and Neal first found out something was wrong when they went for their 20 week scan.

Becky said: ”They spent a long time looking at the heart - there was clearly something going on. We went back to PCH after that, and they said there was a serious defect that would be life limiting, and sent us to a specialist at GOSH.

“I had to go on my own because of COVID, which was very tough.”

Sid was born at Peterborough City Hospital, and was well at birth - but as Becky and Neal had been warned, he started to deteriorate about four weeks later, and needed his first operation.

In August he was taken to GOSH, as he was classed as ‘an extremely vulnerable baby.’

Becky and Neal were told there was nothing that could be done to help him, and ‘they said they didn’t think he would last till Monday.’

But the fighter pulled through, following an eight hour emergency operation.

The family are now back home, and had a special Christmas together.

Becky said Poppy was aware of what Sid was going through - and that he will need further operations in the future.

She said; “GOSH have been really supportive, and there has been lots of support for Poppy. Liaison nurses sat with her to explain everything.

“The accommodation there was a life saver as well - they provide emergency accommodation for parents, which makes life so much easier.”