Inspirational footballer who fled Afghanistan to Peterborough launches bid to encourage refugees and Muslims into sport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fatema Baratyan was a player for the Afghanistan National Football Team before being forced to flee her home country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fatema Baratyan is no ordinary football player.

The 23-year-old, who lives in Peterborough has had to show extraordinary courage and determination just the get to this point. She was a proud member of the Afghanistan Women’s National Football Team, that was until the rise to power of the Taliban in 2021.

The Taliban brought with them a wave of new laws to curtail to rights and freedoms of women and simply being a female footballer became an act of resistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fatema Baratyan.

“I remember the fear,” Fatema has shared in quiet, tearful conversations. “We weren’t safe. We had to hide. We couldn’t even leave the house freely anymore.”

Trapped in a hotel in Pakistan with her family, her life in limbo, it was former Afghan international and human rights advocate Khalida Popal who helped Fatema escape to safety — a journey that eventually brought her to Peterborough, and back to the game she loves.

Now settled in the UK, Fatema is using her lived experience to give back. She is the driving force behind the Girl Power Peterborough Squad, a brand-new indoor futsal programme for Refugee and Muslim girls aged 12–14.

With the support of Northamptonshire FA, Netherton United FC, and global non-profit Girl Power, the project kicks off on May 12 at the Focus Centre in Dogsthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fatema and the Afghan Women's National Team.

Led entirely by women, with Fatema as Head Coach, the sessions will offer a safe, welcoming space for girls who often face cultural and systemic barriers to sport. Sessions will be shaped by the girls, for the girls — designed to be fun, supportive, and empowering. Coaches will all be women and sports hijabs will be available.

Fatema, who also teaches PE at Iqra Academy, is on hand to support with sports hijabs, answer questions, and mentor each girl who walks through the door.

“I know what it feels like to be scared, to be alone, to have your future taken away. But I also know what football can give back — strength, joy, friendship. I want other girls like me to feel that too,” Fatema added.

Fatema’s journey has also taken her into the FA Leadership Academy and the Girl Power Leadership Academy, equipping her with the tools to inspire others on and off the pitch. Her passion has already brought new friendships, support, and joy — especially through her playing role at Netherton United FC, where she’s found a second family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As this project launches, the hope is clear: that this is just the beginning of a wave of change — a new generation of Muslim and Refugee girls stepping into sport, feeling seen, supported, and strong.

The sessions begin on Sunday May 12, at the Focus Centre, Chestnut Avenue, Dogsthorpe and can be booked online here.